Technology provider Wartsila has produced an updated version of one of its dual-fuel engines which the company claims can cut methane emissions to the lowest of any engine on the market.

The company unveiled a new “ultra-low emissions version” of its medium speed, four-stroke Wartsila 31DF engine which it said — on a weighted average — can reduce methane emissions by 41% more than its existing version, which it said “already the lowest emission levels on the market”.