Wind propulsion designer BAR Technologies has ended its partnership with Yara Marine Technologies to team up with China’s CM Energy Tech.

CMET is a Hong Kong-listed division of China Industry Merchant Holdings and the partnership will, said the companies, allow BAR Technologies to ramp up delivery of its wing system.

CMET will wholly manage and oversee production in China, enabling delivery to customers “at the right price”.

Under the agreement, it will manage the procurement, construction and installation of the British company’s wingsail design.

BAR Technologies’ wing system has made a splash with the installation of its first system onboard the bulk vessel Pyxis Ocean in 2023.

This was achieved while in partnership with Yara Marine Technologies, a relationship which was launched in early 2021.

But with demand increasing for wind solutions to meet environmental regulations, BAR has taken the step to move closer to the newbuilding markets.

John Cooper, BAR Technologies chief executive, said: “In looking at where we manufacture our WindWings, we recognised we have to align our production with the leading nations in global shipping construction.

“China Merchants Group has many shipyards in their wider group but this is about manufacturing for all the yards in the region and developing ever closer relationships.

“All at BAR Tech would like to warmly thank our colleagues at Yara Marine Technologies. Without our successful partnership, we would not have brought this market-leading technology to market as quickly and as professionally — this has benefitted our joint clients and the industry.”

The agreement will see BAR Technologies’ systems branded with Windings but also that of a CMET subsidiary TSC, itself a Hong Kong-listed company, which manufactures heavy industrial equipment for the onshore and offshore oil and gas sectors.