Yara International says a carbon capture system to be installed at one of its Netherlands production facilities will ship 800,000 tonnes of CO 2 to Norway for sequestration annually.

Yara said it will invest €200m ($218m) in carbon capture and storage (CCS) at its Sluiskil ammonia and fertiliser facility in the Netherlands and has signed a binding agreement with Northern Lights in Norway for transportation and eventual storage under the continental shelf.