The Panama Canal’s rainfall woes are gradually moving into the rearview mirror, but as its top official looks to the future, he is preparing for the next crisis.

As an economist in a post previously dominated by engineers, administrator Ricaurte Vasquez Morales is not just looking at the challenge through an infrastructure lens.

In addition to pursuing access to new watersheds, a mission the country’s recent presidential elections may help facilitate, the Panama Canal Authority has been polling shipping company executives to assess how best to transform the system for customers reserving slots to transit the waterway.