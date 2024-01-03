Norwegian ropax operator Color Line has spent the past month fuelling two of the company’s high-speed ferries with locally produced biofuel.

The Oslo-listed shipping company has a fleet of ferries operating between Norway and mainland Europe. Two of its vessels, SuperSpeed 1 and SuperSpeed 2, operate exclusively between the north of Denmark and southern Norway.

With its ship operations fully included in the European emission trading scheme, the company has fuelled the two high-speed vessels with biofuel supplied by Danish bunker supplier Bunker One.

The company said the switch allows them to reduce CO 2 emissions by approximately 85% while not needing to put either vessel through any modifications to be able to use a new fuel.

Bunker One, the Danish bunker trader supplying bunkers to Color Line, said it has been ramping up for expected demand for new fuel demand, including performing trials on biofuel blends.

The companies agreed that the biofuel would be locally sourced from DAKA ecoMotion, a Danish producer of road and haulage biodiesel.

Bunker One said the biofuel used is a FAME — fatty acid methyl ester — grade fuel compliant with the updated Renewable Energy Directive of the European Union.