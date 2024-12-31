Ukraine’s success in sustaining its seagoing trade through the large Odesa ports did nothing to alleviate the suffering of the war-ravaged country’s smaller inland and coastal operators.

That is the picture emerging from a New Year’s message by Dmytro Moskalenko, head of state-run Danube Shipping Co (UDP).

“The year 2024 will be remembered by the Danube people as a time of testing for resilience and endurance … the crisis hit everyone,” the manager said in a statement released on New Year’s Eve on the company’s Telegram channel.