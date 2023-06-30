Stock exchange data shows Eagle Bulk Shipping’s market capitalisation is more than 22 times that of Nasdaq-listed Castor Maritime, but that has not stopped the minnow from feasting on the bird of prey.

Castor has filed papers with the US Securities & Exchange Commission reporting that it has accumulated 1.39m Eagle Bulk shares, giving it a stake just under the 15% threshold that would trigger the Connecticut bulker owner’s recently adopted poison pill.

The disclosure highlights the fears over potential moves to control Eagle Bulk that were fuelled by Oaktree Capital Management’s efforts to offload its leading stake.