“It was just crazy, I have never seen such a Posidonia before.”

The managing director of Optima International Shipbroking Services — one of the very few Greek shipbroking firms with a presence in five different countries in Europe and Asia — expresses the sentiments shared by many of the 40,000 shipping professionals who attended this year’s Posidonia.

Optima International targets growth as it marks 40th birthday
 Read more

“Huge crowds descended on the event, from every segment, from every sector — everything that had to do with shipping was here,” Skottis told TradeWinds on the sidelines of Optima’s own, well-attended party in the company’s head offices at the seaside Athens district of Voula.