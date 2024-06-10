“It was just crazy, I have never seen such a Posidonia before.”

The managing director of Optima International Shipbroking Services — one of the very few Greek shipbroking firms with a presence in five different countries in Europe and Asia — expresses the sentiments shared by many of the 40,000 shipping professionals who attended this year’s Posidonia.

“Huge crowds descended on the event, from every segment, from every sector — everything that had to do with shipping was here,” Skottis told TradeWinds on the sidelines of Optima’s own, well-attended party in the company’s head offices at the seaside Athens district of Voula.