2020 Bulkers is benefiting from moving more of its newcastlemaxes on to variable rates in rising markets.

The Oslo-listed, Tor Olav Troim-backed shipowner said that last month it achieved average time charter equivalent earnings of $25,600 per day for its fleet of eight ships.

This was a 44% premium to the Baltic Exchange's 5TC capesize index and up from $24,400 in April.

The rise was mainly due to increasing rates for the five 208,000-dwt vessels trading on index-linked time charters, which earned $27,800 per day, up from $26,100 the month before.