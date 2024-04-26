It’s getting to the point where one could use a scorecard to keep track of Greek shipping magnate George Economou’s activist shareholding stakes in New York-listed shipowners.

And there’s a new entry on that card after Economou and his Sphinx Investments bumped up their shareholding to a 14.1% stake in Diana Shipping spin-off OceanPal.

Economou said in a public filing on Friday that he had pushed his OceanPal cache over the 1m shares mark with the purchase of 78,307 more units since 18 March for a total consideration of $217,000.