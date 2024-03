Bangladesh’s KSRM Group has still received no contact from Somali gunmen who hijacked its bulker Abdullah last Tuesday in the Indian Ocean.

The 58,000-dwt, 2015-built supramax has been taken towards the coast of Somalia, but no demands have been issued by the pirates.

The Dhaka Tribune cited the company’s media adviser, Mizanul Islam, as telling reporters: “All sailors aboard the hijacked ship are in good health.