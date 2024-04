Heady bulker markets are spawning deals between players long absent or infrequently moving in the arena.

Several broking and shipbuilding sources in Greece and China are reporting that Athenian Shipping, a bulker player that sold its last known ship eight years ago, has staged a comeback with a newbuilding order.

Huanghai Shipbuilding is reportedly set to deliver a pair of 41,000-dwt open-hatch, box-shaped vessels by 2026 for about $31m each.