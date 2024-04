A chance meeting in the gym has turned into a new venture that hopes to disrupt and modernise the maritime security sector.

Open Ocean Services was established in Cyprus by former British Royal Marine commando Karl Wall, with investment from Christopher Fjeld, the founder of bulker owner Sterling Shipping, now known as Fjeld Shipping.

Fjeld, described in Open Ocean’s press release as a “concerned shipowner”, initially met Wall in the gym around two years ago.