Ships powered by clean ammonia could be deployed on a green corridor iron ore trade route between West Australia and East Asia by 2028 and swiftly accelerate to 5% of capacity by 2030, says a consortium of BHP, Rio Tinto, Oldendorff Carriers and Star Bulk Carriers.

The West Australia-East Asia Iron Ore Green Corridor Consortium was set up a year ago through the Global Maritime Forum (GMF) and has now reported an initial study indicating the core elements for implementing a corridor on the route by 2028 are within reach.