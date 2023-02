Norway’s Belships has agreed to acquire three new ultramax bulkers under construction in Japan for an undisclosed fee.

The Lars Christian Skarsgard-led shipowner said the 64,000-dwt ships are fully financed through time charter lease agreements, each for a period of seven up to 10 years.

The deal includes purchase options during the charters at what were described as at current market levels.

However, there is no obligation to purchase the vessels.