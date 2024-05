Olso-listed Belships has become a pure-play owner of ultramax bulkers following its latest vessel sales.

The company said it had agreed to offload the 58,000-dwt supramaxes Belfriend and Beltide (both built 2016) to an unnamed buyer for $28.3m each.

Delivery is set for the third quarter of 2024, when the shipowner will book a gain of $3m per bulker.