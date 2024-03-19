San-E Maritime Corp of Japan has been widely reported by brokers this week as having sold its last ship, the supramax bulk carrier Queen Busan (built 2010), to an as-yet undisclosed buyer.

The $17.15m sale price of the 55,000-dwt, Kawasaki Heavy Industries-built ship was described by shipbroker Fearnleys to have set “a new price benchmark” for mid-age supramaxes.

VesselsValue data indicates that supramax bulker values have been on a steady upwards trajectory since the beginning of the year, when San-E sold the slightly older 55,100-dwt bulker Queen Busan (built 2009) to Karya Samudera Insani of Indonesian interests for $15m.