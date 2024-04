Doha-listed Nakilat is set to expand its owned LNG carrier fleet to a massive 96 vessels as a result of charter awards from QatarEnergy and the addition of its own newbuildings but the growth could soon top the 100 ship mark.

Announcing its quarterly results on Sunday, Nakilat highlighted that it had been awarded long-term contracts and selected as the full owner and operator of up to 25 LNG carriers of 174,000-cbm by QatarEnergy.