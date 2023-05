The United Nations-led corridor allowing the export of grains and other foodstuff out of war-torn Ukraine has been extended for two months.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, who helped negotiate the deal.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), under which nearly 30m tonnes of cargo have left three Ukrainian ports since last August, had in effect been suspended since early May over Russian objections to continuing the scheme.