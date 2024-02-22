A kamsarmax bulk carrier that trades in the fleet of Cyprus Sea Lines has become the latest ship banned from Australian ports as part of the country’s ongoing crackdown on vessel safety.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has placed a 12-month ban on the 91,800-dwt bulk carrier KMAX Leader (built 2010), claiming that the ban, officially referred to as a ”refusal of access direction” was issued due to serious safety violations and a lack of willingness to communicate on the part of the vessel’s owner.