An open-hatch ship carrying a potentially explosive cargo has asked to dock for repairs in Lithuania.

The 37,000-dwt Dubai-controlled Ruby (built 2012) hit the headlines last week after it was expelled from the port of Tromso in Norway with 20,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate on board.

Now the master of the Malta-flagged vessel has sought permission to berth in Klaipeda, Algis Latakas, head of Klaipeda State Seaport Authority, told LRT.

“The ship...has applied to the Port of Klaipėda for an opportunity to unload the cargo here and carry out repairs in the dock of one of the ship repair companies operating in the port,” he said.

“We would like to stress that we are currently assessing all the circumstances carefully. A decision on whether to allow the ship to enter the Port of Klaipeda will be taken in the near future,” Latakas added.

Ammonium nitrate is the substance that caused the disastrous explosion at the Lebanese port of Beirut in 2020.

It is used in fertilisers and explosives.

AIS data shows the Ruby sailed from the Russian city of Kandalaksha on 23 August.

The cargo ship later sustained damage to its propeller, hull and rudder in a storm, the Barents Observer reported.

Norway granted the Ruby permission to take refuge in Tromso on 26 August.

The ship was inspected and fire officials spoke to its crew. No change in the risk to the cargo was identified.

But police later ordered the Ruby out of the port to carry out repairs at an anchorage.

It has remained off the coast of Norway.

The ship’s ultimate destination is said to be Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands.

Data from Equasis and Clarksons shows the Ruby is controlled by Serenity Ship Management. Equasis lists Dubai-based Serenity as the manager of 10 bulkers and general cargo ships.

The company has been contacted for comment.