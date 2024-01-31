Investment consultancy Kepler Partners believes London-listed Taylor Maritime Investments (TMI) is well placed to cash in on bulker market improvements.

Kepler analysts said the handysize specialist fund has made good progress on its strategic objectives in recent months, particularly in terms of reducing borrowings.

“The shipping industry has passed through a rough patch over the summer, but TMI continues to support an attractive dividend while Ed Buttery, CEO of TMI, has fashioned a fleet that looks to be in a strong position to deliver value over the long run,” they added.