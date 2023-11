The buoyant capesize bulker market took a leap on Monday to reach its highest level since mid-October as tonnage supply in the Atlantic ran thin.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC set of spot-rate averages across five key routes jumped 12.8% to $31,700 per day on Monday to cross the $31,000-per-day threshold for the first time since 18 October.

The spot rate spike was reflected in recent capesize fixtures that have been reported by the exchange.