Average spot rates for capesize bulkers rose for the first time in almost four weeks as China’s efforts to boost its property market elevated tomorrow’s iron ore prices.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC set of spot-rate averages across five key routes gained 5.2% on Monday to land at $9,766 per day, reversing a downward trend that began on 11 May when it fell 2.5% to $21,276 per day.

The roundtrip C10 iron ore route between Australia and China improved 13.2%