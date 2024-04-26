China’s largest chemical tanker specialist Shanghai Junzheng Shipping has returned to China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou for a series of stainless-steel newbuildings costing $442m.

Shanghai-listed Junzheng Group — the parent company of Shanghai Jungzheng — disclosed the shipping outfit had ordered up to 10 ships in a regulatory filing.

It said the “next-generation” stainless-steel vessels would allow Shanghai Junzheng to stay competitive in the industry and they formed part of the company’s fleet-renewal programme.