Capesize bulker values have risen to their highest point in seven months and buoyant market sentiment could lift them even higher, according to research.

Values for 180,000-dwt vessels have jumped by 16.4% since the beginning of March from $53.1m to $61.7m, the highest levels since August 2022, according to a report from VesselsValue.

The data platform highlighted Tomini Shipping’s purchase of two newcastlemaxes from Mangrove Partners with time charters from Oldendorff Carriers attached, as previously reported in TradeWinds.