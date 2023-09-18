The capesize bulker market reached a six-week high on Monday as shipowners kept their vessels in the Pacific basin instead of ballasting to a less lucrative Atlantic basin, according to a broker.
Capesize bulkers hit six-week high as owners keep ships in higher paying Pacific basin, broker says
Futures indicate further rate growth as October contracts reach almost $18,200 per day, according to Baltic Exchange
