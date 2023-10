Capesize bulkers reached their highest point of the year on Tuesday as exports of dry bulk commodities remain robust, despite China taking a break for the Golden Week holiday.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC basket of spot rate averages across five key routes has risen 12.1% since Friday to just under $23,000 per day on Tuesday, though China’s factories shuttered this week for the country’s weeklong celebration of its founding in 1949.