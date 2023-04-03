Danish owner J Lauritzen has signed a letter of intent to build at least two methanol dual-fuelled kamsarmax bulk carriers in Japan, backed by long-term time-charters to Cargill.

The 81,200-dwt kamsarmaxes will be built by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and will commence minimum seven-year time-charters to Cargill when they are delivered in 2026.

“We are very happy with this transaction, as it is important for J Lauritzen and Lauritzen Bulkers to participate actively in the decarbonisation of the shipping industry, and we are proud to be able to do so in a visionary partnership with Cargill, who are sharing our ambition to truly drive change in our industry,” J Lauritzen’s CEO Kristian Morch said in a release on Monday.