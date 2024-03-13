Cargill has achieved big fuel savings from its first long-term trial of wind power on a bulker trading between South America and Europe.

Yet despite savings being close to theoretical estimates, the giant commodities trader said the economics of the technology remained stretched with fossil fuels at current prices.

Successes of the first six months of the trading of the retrofitted 80,962-dwt kamsarmax bulk carrier Pyxis Ocean (built 2017) included the safe operation of the hard sails, interest from charterers and good access to most ports, Cargill said.