The Republic of Congo-controlled cargo ship from which six seafarers were abducted on Friday had also suffered a similar attack six years previously.

The 1,300-dwt Oya 1 (built 1986) has been identified by EOS Risk Group as the vessel boarded by a criminal gang on 30 June at the anchorage off Douala in Cameroon.

The vessel is owned by Ocean Express of Pointe Noire, which has been contacted for comment

The ship was also targeted by pirates in August 2017.