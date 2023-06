Cyprus-based Castor Maritime has made another useful profit on a bulker bought during its huge fleet expansion.

The Petros Panagiotidis-owned and led company said the 80,000-dwt kamsarmax Magic Twilight (built 2010) has gone to an unnamed third party for $17.5m.

VesselsValue assesses the ship as worth $19.5m, down from $23.5m a year ago.

The kamsarmax was bought as the Inspiration for a reported $14.8m