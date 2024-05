Commodities trader Vitol is suing a shipowner for more than $3m because of allegedly leaky valves on a product tanker that led to an oil cargo being contaminated.

Some of the mixed cargo of gasoil, marine, motor and jet fuel loaded onto the 71,818-dwt Analipsi Lady (built 2005) was found to be contaminated when it arrived in Mauritius in December 2019, according to the claim at London’s High Court.