Shanghai-listed China Merchant Energy Shipping (CMES) is returning to China Merchants Heavy Industry for bulk carrier newbuildings.

The Hong Kong-headquartered shipping giant said it has picked CMES’ Jinling shipyard to build two 62,000-dwt and two 82,000-dwt bulkers. A letter of intent for the newbuildings has been inked.

The shipping giant is waiting for approval from the company’s board of directors (BOD) to order the new ships.