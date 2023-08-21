China’s growing appetite for imported petroleum coke (petcoke) is providing a boost for the smaller bulker sizes, according to a top shipbroker.
Braemer says China and India have been the key generators of petcoke demand through 2022-23.
UK shipbroker says China’s imports have almost doubled over the past three years
China’s growing appetite for imported petroleum coke (petcoke) is providing a boost for the smaller bulker sizes, according to a top shipbroker.
Braemer says China and India have been the key generators of petcoke demand through 2022-23.