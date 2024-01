China’s New Dayang Shipbuilding has sealed its first-ever Japanese newbuilding contract.

The state-owned shipbuilder has struck a deal with tonnage provider Kasuga Kaiun for two ultramax bulk carrier newbuildings to be delivered in the third quarter of 2026.

Yangzhou-based New Dayang said the contract marked a milestone as it is the first shipbuilding deal from a Japanese shipowner after an ongoing marketing campaign that started in 2019 before the outbreak of Covid.