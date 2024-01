Chinese trader and bulker operator Comerge Shipping has turned to compatriot Chengxi Shipyard for its debut newbuilding order in a deal that breaks new ground for both companies.

Comerge, which has ties to Summit Trading co-founder Kenneth Au, has contracted a brace of dual-fuel kamsarmax bulk carriers at the shipyard.

The 85,000-dwt vessels will be methanol-fuelled and mark the first-ever dual-fuel ships contracted at state-owned Chengxi.