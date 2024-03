Clarksons Securities analysts are hastily redrawing rate forecasts after bulk carriers made the best start to a year for well over a decade.

Since mid-December, average capesize spot earnings for non-eco vessels, specifically those built between 2011 and 2013, have been around $24,000 per day, the investment bank said.

This is roughly $11,000 per day more than Clarksons’ initial quarterly projection.