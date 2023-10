The capesize bulker spot market plummeted by more than a third last week, but Clarksons Securities remained optimistic on the often volatile dry bulk sector.

The Baltic Exchange’s Capesize 5TC basket of spot-rate averages fell another 6.1% on Monday to land at about $17,300 on Monday and hit its lowest mark since late September, after a week that saw the spot market drop 37% last to nearly $18,500 on Friday.