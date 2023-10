d’Amico Dry Cargo has fetched a one-year fixture for a kamsarmax bulker at a rate higher than recent market assessments.

The Italian company, a unit of diversified shipowner d’Amico Group, has fixed the 81,800-dwt Medi Egadi (built 2018) for a year at $15,500 per day. The charterer, Singapore’s Berge Bulk, plans to take delivery of the vessel in China’s Port of Changjiangkou on 23 October.