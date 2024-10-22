New York-listed Diana Shipping has refinanced its Danish Ship Finance loan, freeing two vessels from their mortgages.

The Greek bulker owner said it has agreed an amended and restated facility with Danish Ship Finance (DSF).

The loan is worth $80.2m and matures over seven years. It is secured by seven bulkers, against nine previously.

The earlier DSF loan of the same amount was due to expire in April 2028.

Chief financial officer Ioannis Zafirakis, said: “This financial decision highlights the company’s dedication to improving its capital structure while increasing operational flexibility.”

Zafirakis, also chief strategy officer, added: “By strategically managing resources, the company aims to strengthen its financial position, allowing for greater adaptability and efficiency in its operations, ultimately supporting long-term growth and value-creation for stakeholders.”

Diana Shipping owns 38 dry bulk ships, including four newcastlemaxes and eight capsizes.

It will also take delivery of methanol dual-fuel kamsarmaxes by the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.

In June, DSF was bought by a new majority shareholder, M]agellan Capital, following an agreement to sell a controlling stake in the financier to the Abu Dhabi-based investment fund.

Private equity firm Axcel and pension funds PFA and PKA sold all their shares in Danish Ship Finance Holding — equivalent to 97.6% of the firm’s A-shares — to Magellan for an undisclosed price.

Magellan Capital Holdings is owned by Swedish national Hassan Elali, a serial entrepreneur who has been based in Abu Dhabi since the early 1980s.