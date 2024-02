Star Bulk Carriers has stopped sending its ships through the Suez Canal after two of its vessels were targeted in a week by Houthi rebels.

Chief executive Petros Pappas revealed in an investor call the company had asked the charterers of the two vessels not to transit the Red Sea but could not legally enforce the request.

The request was made before Houthi attacks against ships owned by US-listed companies Genco Shipping & Trading and Eagle Bulk, said Pappas.