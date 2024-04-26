A helicopter hit a Taiwan Navigation bulker’s handrail off Australia partly because the ship’s crew were using an out-of-date safety checklist.

The accident happened on 6 December last year when the Agusta A109E helicopter came in to land on the deck of the 83,900-dwt Tai Keystone (built 2017), the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said.

The helicopter pilot reported hearing a shredding noise and an increase in the engine pitch before completing the emergency shutdown procedure, an accident report added.