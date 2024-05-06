VLCCs look set to be the main beneficiaries of a new oil boom in Namibia, US broker Poten & Partners believes.

“In the not-too-distant future, hydrocarbons (mainly oil, but there is significant potential for gas as well) will … become a major economic driver for Namibia,” the New York shop said.

Four drilling rigs are now operating in Namibian waters and the consensus seems to be that in terms of exploration, the oil companies have only scratched the surface of the hydrocarbon potential in the country.