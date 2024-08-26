China-backed dry bulk player Everest Shipping looks to be exiting the ultramax sector as brokers report the four-strong fleet it leases from Minsheng Financial Leasing has been sold.

The quartet comprising the 63,800-dwt Beauty Jasmine, Beauty Lily, Beauty Lotus and Beauty Peony (all built 2015) were said to have been sold in an en-bloc deal priced at $97m.

Minsheng, one of China’s largest ship lessors, has been the official owner of the four bulkers, with Everest serving as their operator since they were acquired in August 2019 for $75m from Swiss owner Doris Maritime Services.