James Chao-controlled Foremost Group is said to have signed its first-ever order for methanol dual-fuel bulkers.

If confirmed, Foremost will join a small but growing number of shipowners — Diana Shipping, Safe Bulkers, Lauritzen Bulkers and Cargill — opting for methanol-fuelled bulker newbuildings.

New York-headquartered Foremost has commissioned China’s Chengxi Shipyard to build four kamsarmaxes to be delivered between 2027 and 2028, shipbuilding sources said.