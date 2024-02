The Foremost Group has sold at least one capesize and a newcastlemax on the secondhand market, adding fuel to a sale-and-purchase revival for such vessels that began last week.

The sales to Greece’s Danaos Corp and Singapore’s Winning Shipping could even be just a fraction of a wider divestment drive, as brokers link the Chao family company to a total of five sales of capesizes and newcastlemaxes.