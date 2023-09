Customers of New York-listed Pangaea Logistics Solutions over the years might have been dealing with Phoenix Bulk Carriers, Nordic Bulk or American Bulk Transport, depending on which part of the dry bulk owner’s business they encountered.

This is despite the fact that the company went public in New York in 2013 under the Pangaea banner.

If that all seemed to create some unnecessary confusion, well, the company’s management eventually arrived at that conclusion as well.