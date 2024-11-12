Four major shipbrokers are pushing a new initiative to boost the contribution from the dry cargo business to Mercy Ships’ famous Cargo Day.

Brokers from the Geneva offices of Clarksons, BRS, Ifchor Galbraiths and Arrow are the main protagonists of Drybulk Mercy Week, which got under way yesterday.

The Mercy Ships charity arranges a Cargo Day every year, where shipping players pledge commissions to support vital hospital ships.

Traditionally, the tanker sector is the main contributor.

Now, Manu Ravano of Ifchor, Victor Boutrolle of BRS, Nico Lamoine of Clarksons and Guy Wilson of Arrow are looking to change the picture.

The Drybulk Mercy Week initiative is seeking to raise $500,000, according to promotional material.

Dry bulk players only joined the Mercy Ships Cargo Day for the first time a couple of years ago and last year contributed around $200,000 to the overall pot.

The tanker business was the largest contributor at about $1.8m, a Mercy Ships spokesperson told TradeWinds.

“They are very motivated and want to increase the results,” the spokesperson said of the four brokers backing the new project. “[To see] how can they make it their own and with a real identity.”

In an email sent yesterday, Mercy Ships said until now, more than $700,000 has been raised with 27 pledges from the participation of 10 charterers, 12 shipbrokers, 16 shipowners and seven service companies.

Andrea Olivi, global head of wet freight at Trafigura stated: “What is incredible is that we have people from the tanker industry and the dry bulk industry and what we have to do for the future is bring more [of the] industry together.”

For more information on Dry Cargo Day visit: www.MercyShipsCargoDay.org