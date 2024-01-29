Navios Maritime Partners is becoming the fourth Greek shipping company to sell its oldest bulker this month.

US brokers report that the New York-listed behemoth and owner of about 140 vessels is getting $9.2m from divesting the 76,600-dwt Navios Orbiter (built 2004) to undisclosed buyers.

The deal, which has yet to be officially confirmed, comes hot on the heels of a similar transaction in December, in which the Angeliki Frangou-led company sold the 75,700-dwt Navios Hyperion (renamed Hoanh Son Jupiter, built 2004) for about $9m to Vietnam’s Hoanh Son Group.